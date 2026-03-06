Blockchain Technologies ETF (OTCMKTS:BKKCF) Trading 12.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Blockchain Technologies ETF (OTCMKTS:BKKCF – Get Free Report) traded up 12.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Blockchain Technologies ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15.

Blockchain Technologies ETF Company Profile

The Blockchain Technologies ETF (OTCMKTS:BKKCF) is an exchange-traded fund structured to give investors targeted exposure to publicly traded companies that develop, research or utilize blockchain and distributed ledger technologies. The fund’s portfolio is composed primarily of equity securities issued by firms that derive a significant portion of their revenue from blockchain-related products and services, including financial technology platforms, software developers, hardware manufacturers and infrastructure providers.

Operating with a rules-based, passive management approach, the ETF seeks to track an underlying benchmark index of global companies meeting specific criteria for blockchain revenue exposure, market capitalization and liquidity.

