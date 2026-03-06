BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.6364.

BCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Alane P. Barnes sold 21,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $166,563.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 398,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,445.15. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 135,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,931,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,490,000 after purchasing an additional 640,704 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 448,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 47,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $8.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.74. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.05. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 30.16%.The business had revenue of $163.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 209.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, that focuses on the discovery and development of novel, oral small‐molecule medicines for rare and serious diseases. Since its founding in 1986, the company has leveraged structure‐based drug design to advance a pipeline of targeted therapeutics designed to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than just treat symptoms.

The company’s first commercial product, Orladeyo (berotralstat), is an oral kallikrein inhibitor approved for the prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in both the United States and Europe.

