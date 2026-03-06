Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $96.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. Billiontoone’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Billiontoone’s conference call:

Financial outperformance: BillionToOne reported 100% year‑over‑year revenue growth for 2025 (Q4 revenue $96.1M, +113% YoY), an annualized run‑rate of $384M, GAAP profitability for Q4 and full year, and a strong balance sheet with ~$496M cash versus ~$50M term debt.

BillionToOne reported 100% year‑over‑year revenue growth for 2025 (Q4 revenue $96.1M, +113% YoY), an annualized run‑rate of $384M, GAAP profitability for Q4 and full year, and a strong balance sheet with ~$496M cash versus ~$50M term debt. Product and reimbursement catalysts: The company launched expanded prenatal offerings (including the first platelet fetal‑antigen NIPT), oncology add‑ons (Northstar PGx and CH), submitted Northstar Response to MolDx, and signed an in‑network contract with UnitedHealthcare , all of which could accelerate volume and ASPs.

The company launched expanded prenatal offerings (including the first platelet fetal‑antigen NIPT), oncology add‑ons (Northstar PGx and CH), submitted Northstar Response to MolDx, and signed an in‑network contract with , all of which could accelerate volume and ASPs. Improving unit economics and margins: ASPs rose sharply (2025 ASP $495; Q4 ASP $561), COGS per test declined, gross margin reached 71.4% in Q4, and operating/adjusted EBITDA margins turned positive, reflecting higher efficiency and automation.

ASPs rose sharply (2025 ASP $495; Q4 ASP $561), COGS per test declined, gross margin reached 71.4% in Q4, and operating/adjusted EBITDA margins turned positive, reflecting higher efficiency and automation. Key risks and conservative assumptions: 2026 guidance ($430M–$445M) excludes potential upside from United and health‑system EMR integrations, MolDx coverage for Northstar Response is still pending, and results remain sensitive to payer coverage, mix shifts to oncology, and true‑up variability.

Billiontoone Stock Performance

Shares of Billiontoone stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $70.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,228. Billiontoone has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $138.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 704.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Billiontoone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Billiontoone during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Billiontoone during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Billiontoone in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Billiontoone in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Billiontoone in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Billiontoone in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Billiontoone in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Billiontoone in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Billiontoone in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Billiontoone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.57.

Reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results and raised 2026 revenue guidance — Q4 revenue $96.05M (vs. $85.85M est.), EPS $0.11 (vs. $0.04 est.), revenue +113% YoY; company boosted full‑year 2026 revenue guidance to $430M–$445M (well above the ~$356M consensus). This fundamental beat and guidance lift support upside. GlobeNewswire Release

Conference call and earnings coverage highlighted "record revenue growth" and strategic progress that investors often view as confirmation of the company's growth trajectory. Yahoo Finance: Q4 Highlights

BTIG lowered its price target from $160 to $140 but left a "buy" rating — the cut trims upside but keeps institutional support. StreetInsider: BTIG Note

Short-interest reports in the data feed show anomalous/zero values (0 shares / NaN changes), so there's no reliable evidence of a meaningful short-squeeze or large new short position influencing the move.

Wells Fargo cut its price target from $110 to $90 and moved to an "equal weight" rating — this downgrade increases near-term selling pressure and signals more cautious analyst sentiment. Benzinga: Wells Fargo Note

Valuation and technical context: BLLN carries a very high trailing P/E (~699) and its 50‑day moving average (~$85.87) sits above the current price — factors that can prompt profit‑taking and make the stock sensitive to analyst sentiment changes.

Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" and $120 target, providing an offsetting bullish institutional view. Benzinga: Guggenheim Note

About Billiontoone

BillionToOne (NASDAQ: BLLN) is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes high-precision genetic testing solutions based on single-molecule counting technology. The company’s platform is designed to detect and quantify rare genetic variants and chromosomal abnormalities from cell-free DNA, with a primary focus on applications in prenatal screening and other clinical genetic tests where sensitivity and specificity at very low allele fractions are critical.

BillionToOne’s offerings center on assay development and clinical testing workflows that enable non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and targeted molecular diagnostics.

