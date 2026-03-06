Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Given New C$5.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research note published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BTE. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Securities cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.32.

BTE stock opened at C$5.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.03. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.91 and a 1 year high of C$5.58. The stock has a market cap of C$4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($1.11) EPS for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.3703367 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

In other news, insider Chad Lundberg acquired 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.36 per share, with a total value of C$50,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 532,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,323,012.36. The trade was a 2.21% increase in their position. Also, Director Mark Bly bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 575,638 shares in the company, valued at C$2,590,371. This trade represents a 3.60% increase in their position. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: National Bank Financial raised its price target to C$5.75 and moved to an “outperform” rating, signaling modest upside and analyst confidence in Baytex’s outlook. Article Title

National Bank Financial raised its price target to C$5.75 and moved to an “outperform” rating, signaling modest upside and analyst confidence in Baytex’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: TD Securities raised its target to C$5.50 with a “hold” rating, another incremental endorsement that supports the recent recovery in the stock. Article Title

TD Securities raised its target to C$5.50 with a “hold” rating, another incremental endorsement that supports the recent recovery in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Raymond James downgraded Baytex to “market perform” with a C$5.50 target — a modest adjustment that reflects mixed analyst views rather than a sharp negative reassessment. Article Title

Raymond James downgraded Baytex to “market perform” with a C$5.50 target — a modest adjustment that reflects mixed analyst views rather than a sharp negative reassessment. Neutral Sentiment: Leadership transition: President/COO Lundberg will succeed Greager as CEO — a planned internal succession that provides continuity but adds short‑term uncertainty as investors watch execution. Article Title

Leadership transition: President/COO Lundberg will succeed Greager as CEO — a planned internal succession that provides continuity but adds short‑term uncertainty as investors watch execution. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results disappointed: Baytex reported a C($1.11) EPS loss for the quarter, highlighting weaker earnings that weigh on near‑term cash generation and valuation. Article Title

Q4 results disappointed: Baytex reported a C($1.11) EPS loss for the quarter, highlighting weaker earnings that weigh on near‑term cash generation and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Coverage piece flags concern that the bigger loss and the CEO change could complicate management’s ability to maintain the dividend, a key risk that could pressure the stock if payouts are re‑evaluated. Article Title

Baytex Energy Corp is an oil and gas company. Geographically, the group operates in Canada and the United States. The company derives a majority of revenue from Canada. Its Canada segment includes the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada.

