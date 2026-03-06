Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Price

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.50 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.79.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.22. The company had a trading volume of 56,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,736. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.82. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $97.17 and a one year high of $124.60.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $396.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.05 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.43%.The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Camden Property Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $617,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 295,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,573,226.76. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $230,787.76. Following the sale, the director owned 10,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,386.45. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,625 shares of company stock worth $5,995,193. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 524.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company’s core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden’s asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden’s portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

