B. Riley Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Stock Price

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley Financial from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $6.36 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stagwell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Stagwell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised Stagwell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

Shares of NASDAQ STGW traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 499,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,392. Stagwell has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $7.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Stagwell by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Stagwell by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Inc is a modern marketing and communications network that partners with global organizations to drive brand growth through data-driven insights and creative solutions. The company operates a diversified portfolio of specialized agencies and technology platforms, offering services that span digital marketing, advertising, public relations, consumer and market research, social media strategy, and commerce consulting. By integrating research, creative, media, and technology under a unified network, Stagwell aims to deliver end-to-end marketing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of clients in sectors such as technology, healthcare, consumer goods, and financial services.

Founded in 2015 by long-time political strategist and pollster Mark Penn, Stagwell has expanded organically and through strategic acquisitions to build capabilities across the marketing value chain.

