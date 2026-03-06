AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Director Sells 8,800 Shares

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) Director Jesse Chen sold 8,800 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $341,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 178,211 shares in the company, valued at $6,919,933.13. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jesse Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Jesse Chen sold 11,147 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $426,484.22.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Jesse Chen sold 11,007 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $445,673.43.

On Monday, March 2nd, Jesse Chen sold 11,320 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $516,078.80.

AXT Trading Down 0.9%

AXTI stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.79. 6,417,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,180,506. AXT Inc has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $47.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.81 and a beta of 1.75.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. Equities research analysts expect that AXT Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting AXT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large institutional funds added meaningful Q4 2025 positions (examples cited: Davidson Kempner, Hood River, Point72), which provides medium‑term demand/support under the stock. Quiver Quantitative

Large institutional funds added meaningful Q4 2025 positions (examples cited: Davidson Kempner, Hood River, Point72), which provides medium‑term demand/support under the stock. Positive Sentiment: Brainhole Technology disclosed it reinvested proceeds into AXT shares, signalling an external buyer allocating capital to the name. TipRanks

Brainhole Technology disclosed it reinvested proceeds into AXT shares, signalling an external buyer allocating capital to the name. Positive Sentiment: Positive long‑term return story highlighted by Benzinga (shows how a 15‑year investment in AXT performed), which can support retail investor interest over time. Benzinga

Positive long‑term return story highlighted by Benzinga (shows how a 15‑year investment in AXT performed), which can support retail investor interest over time. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest figures in the feeds are inconsistent/zero (0/NaN), so there’s no clear short‑interest or short‑squeeze signal to explain intraday moves.

Reported short‑interest figures in the feeds are inconsistent/zero (0/NaN), so there’s no clear short‑interest or short‑squeeze signal to explain intraday moves. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed — several firms have set targets across a wide range and consensus is around a “Hold” with an average target near the low‑to‑mid $20s, so no strong one‑way analyst catalyst is apparent.

Analyst coverage remains mixed — several firms have set targets across a wide range and consensus is around a “Hold” with an average target near the low‑to‑mid $20s, so no strong one‑way analyst catalyst is apparent. Negative Sentiment: CEO Morris Young sold 159,536 shares (~$6.9M at reported averages) on Mar 2 — a material insider disposition that likely weighed on sentiment. InsiderTrades

CEO Morris Young sold 159,536 shares (~$6.9M at reported averages) on Mar 2 — a material insider disposition that likely weighed on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Director Jesse Chen executed two recent sales (11,320 and 11,007 shares on Mar 2–3), and aggregate insider activity shows heavy net selling recently — a negative governance/sentiment signal that likely amplified selling pressure. InsiderTrades Quiver Quantitative

Director Jesse Chen executed two recent sales (11,320 and 11,007 shares on Mar 2–3), and aggregate insider activity shows heavy net selling recently — a negative governance/sentiment signal that likely amplified selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Recent Q4 earnings missed estimates (EPS and revenue slightly below consensus) and the company reported negative margins — results that increase sensitivity to headline news and make investor sentiment more fragile.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in AXT during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in AXT by 2.8% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 860,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 23,467 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXT by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 184,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 44,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 205,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 58,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTI shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AXT from $8.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc (NASDAQ: AXTI) is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT’s product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

