Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close.

APR.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.67.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APR.UN

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Performance

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$11.72. The company had a trading volume of 30,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62. The firm has a market cap of C$635.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.24. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52 week low of C$9.04 and a 52 week high of C$11.91.

(Get Free Report)

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust focused on investing in high-quality Canadian automotive properties tenanted by automotive dealership groups and automotive brands ranging from mass-market to ultra-luxury. The company holds a portfolio of best-in-class properties located in strategic Canadian urban markets across Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Quebec. The primary objectives of the REIT are to provide Unitholders with stable, sustainable and growing cash distributions, and to enhance and expand the REIT’s asset portfolio to maximize Unitholder value.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.