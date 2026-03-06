AUSD (AUSD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $145.57 Million

AUSD (AUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One AUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001420 BTC on exchanges. AUSD has a market cap of $145.57 million and approximately $35.05 million worth of AUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,729.56 or 0.99685805 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,416.48 or 1.00025813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

AUSD Profile

AUSD launched on July 7th, 2024. AUSD’s total supply is 145,592,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,592,825 tokens. The official website for AUSD is www.agora.finance. AUSD’s official Twitter account is @withausd.

AUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AUSD (AUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. AUSD has a current supply of 145,592,825.562377. The last known price of AUSD is 0.99981395 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $39,370,218.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.agora.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

