AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Upgraded at Zacks Research

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ASTS. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $43.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $45.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $63.77.

AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of -71.11 and a beta of 2.77. AST SpaceMobile has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 482.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $54.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.53 million. AST SpaceMobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 2731.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AST SpaceMobile news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $159,631,314.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 211,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,743,685.25. This trade represents a 91.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 382,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,572,882.50. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 2,015 shares of company stock worth $149,144 in the last ninety days. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTS. AG Campbell Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 3,320.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 47,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 45,959 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth $726,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,705,000 after purchasing an additional 99,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: TELUS commercial agreement expands ASTS’s addressable market in Canada and underpins near-term commercial revenue and operator validation. This deal underlies much of the recent buying interest. Read More.

Orange added AST SpaceMobile to its satellite roster, putting Europe direct-to-cell trials on a late‑2026 calendar — another major operator endorsement that supports long-term commercial rollout expectations. Read More.

Orange added AST SpaceMobile to its satellite roster, putting Europe direct-to-cell trials on a late‑2026 calendar — another major operator endorsement that supports long-term commercial rollout expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals update: ASTS reported meaningful 2025 revenue (cited ~$70.9M) and disclosed >$1.2B in contracted backlog plus plans to launch 45–60 satellites by end‑2026 — data points that support growth narrative and justify higher multiples for some investors. Read More.

Company fundamentals update: ASTS reported meaningful 2025 revenue (cited ~$70.9M) and disclosed >$1.2B in contracted backlog plus plans to launch 45–60 satellites by end‑2026 — data points that support growth narrative and justify higher multiples for some investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst action: UBS raised its price target from $43 to $85 but kept a “neutral” rating — the higher target signals improving fundamentals, yet the neutral stance and target below some market prices can temper upside momentum. Read More.

Analyst action: UBS raised its price target from $43 to $85 but kept a “neutral” rating — the higher target signals improving fundamentals, yet the neutral stance and target below some market prices can temper upside momentum. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry comparison and coverage pieces (e.g., Rocket Lab comparisons, sector mover rundowns) keep ASTS in investor conversations but mainly provide context rather than direct catalysts. Read More.

Industry comparison and coverage pieces (e.g., Rocket Lab comparisons, sector mover rundowns) keep ASTS in investor conversations but mainly provide context rather than direct catalysts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and execution risk remain: ASTS missed EPS expectations in its recent quarter and still shows negative margins and ROE — continuing cash burn and execution risk can pressure the stock when investors de‑risk. Read More.

Profitability and execution risk remain: ASTS missed EPS expectations in its recent quarter and still shows negative margins and ROE — continuing cash burn and execution risk can pressure the stock when investors de‑risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competitive risk: commentary on threats from incumbents (e.g., SpaceX/Starlink) and execution complexity for a large satellite rollout are ongoing downside risks that can amplify selling during short-term negative sentiment. Read More.

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company’s core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

