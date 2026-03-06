AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Upgraded at Zacks Research

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on ASTS. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $43.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $45.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $63.77.
AST SpaceMobile Price Performance
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 482.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $54.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.53 million. AST SpaceMobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 2731.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile
In other AST SpaceMobile news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $159,631,314.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 211,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,743,685.25. This trade represents a 91.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 382,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,572,882.50. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 2,015 shares of company stock worth $149,144 in the last ninety days. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTS. AG Campbell Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 3,320.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 47,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 45,959 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth $726,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,705,000 after purchasing an additional 99,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.
Key AST SpaceMobile News
Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:
- Positive Sentiment: TELUS commercial agreement expands ASTS’s addressable market in Canada and underpins near-term commercial revenue and operator validation. This deal underlies much of the recent buying interest. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Orange added AST SpaceMobile to its satellite roster, putting Europe direct-to-cell trials on a late‑2026 calendar — another major operator endorsement that supports long-term commercial rollout expectations. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals update: ASTS reported meaningful 2025 revenue (cited ~$70.9M) and disclosed >$1.2B in contracted backlog plus plans to launch 45–60 satellites by end‑2026 — data points that support growth narrative and justify higher multiples for some investors. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst action: UBS raised its price target from $43 to $85 but kept a “neutral” rating — the higher target signals improving fundamentals, yet the neutral stance and target below some market prices can temper upside momentum. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry comparison and coverage pieces (e.g., Rocket Lab comparisons, sector mover rundowns) keep ASTS in investor conversations but mainly provide context rather than direct catalysts. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Profitability and execution risk remain: ASTS missed EPS expectations in its recent quarter and still shows negative margins and ROE — continuing cash burn and execution risk can pressure the stock when investors de‑risk. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive risk: commentary on threats from incumbents (e.g., SpaceX/Starlink) and execution complexity for a large satellite rollout are ongoing downside risks that can amplify selling during short-term negative sentiment. Read More.
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile
AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company’s core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.
AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.
