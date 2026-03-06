Asana (ASAN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Asana (NYSE: ASAN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/3/2026 – Asana had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $16.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2026 – Asana had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2026 – Asana had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $8.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2026 – Asana had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $11.00 to $7.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2026 – Asana had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2026 – Asana had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $9.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2026 – Asana had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2026 – Asana had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2026 – Asana was given a new $8.00 price target by HSBC Holdings plc.
- 2/2/2026 – Asana had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2026 – Asana was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. from “neutral” to “buy”. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/11/2026 – Asana was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.
- 1/5/2026 – Asana had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 24,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $336,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 968,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,108,737.46. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 62,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $889,581.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 702,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,045,806.03. This represents a 8.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,127,448 shares of company stock valued at $16,825,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.
Built for both small teams and large enterprises, Asana supports integrations with a wide array of third-party applications, including communication tools, file-sharing services and DevOps platforms.
