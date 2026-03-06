Asana (ASAN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Asana (NYSE: ASAN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/3/2026 – Asana had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $16.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Asana had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Asana had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $8.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Asana had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $11.00 to $7.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Asana had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Asana had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $9.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Asana had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Asana had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Asana was given a new $8.00 price target by HSBC Holdings plc.

2/2/2026 – Asana had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Asana was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. from “neutral” to “buy”. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2026 – Asana was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

1/5/2026 – Asana had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 24,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $336,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 968,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,108,737.46. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 62,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $889,581.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 702,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,045,806.03. This represents a 8.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,127,448 shares of company stock valued at $16,825,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc (NYSE: ASAN) is a leading provider of work management and collaboration software designed to help teams organize, track and manage their work. Founded in 2008 by Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein, Asana’s platform enables users to create projects, assign tasks, set deadlines and visualize progress across diverse workflows. The company’s cloud-based solution includes customizable project templates, timeline views, boards and automated rules that streamline routine processes and reduce manual effort.

Built for both small teams and large enterprises, Asana supports integrations with a wide array of third-party applications, including communication tools, file-sharing services and DevOps platforms.

