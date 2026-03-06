ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Price Target Raised to $44.00

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AVBP. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ArriVent BioPharma from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised ArriVent BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Get ArriVent BioPharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVBP

ArriVent BioPharma Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of AVBP stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. ArriVent BioPharma has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $27.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.89.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArriVent BioPharma will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ArriVent BioPharma by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ArriVent BioPharma by 9,747.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in ArriVent BioPharma by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArriVent BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors. In addition, the company develops Furmonertinib, a third-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in multiple clinical trials across a range of epidermal growth factor receptor mutations (EFGRm) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), including a phase 3 clinical trial for treatment of patients with metastatic EFGRm NSCLC; phase 1b clinical trial for treatment of patients with NSCLC with other EGFR mutations and NSCLC with HER2 Exon 20 insertion mutations; and ARR-002.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ArriVent BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArriVent BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.