Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Trading 15.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report) traded up 15.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 537,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 264,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Arianne Phosphate Trading Up 19.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$58.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.73.

About Arianne Phosphate

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.

