Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.78, but opened at $42.00. Arcadis shares last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 212 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARCAY shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Arcadis from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group downgraded Arcadis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Arcadis to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcadis has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Arcadis Stock Up 8.3%

About Arcadis

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.84.

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) is a leading global design and consultancy firm specializing in the built and natural environment. The company provides a wide range of professional services, including infrastructure design, water management, environmental consulting, project and program management, and advisory services. Arcadis partners with public- and private-sector clients to develop sustainable solutions for urbanization, resource scarcity, and climate change challenges.

Founded in 1888 with origins in Dutch waterway engineering, Arcadis has evolved into a multinational organization operating in more than 70 countries.

