Applied Optoelectronics CFO Flags Laser Bottleneck as Hyperscalers Push 800G and 1.6T Optics

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Chief Financial Officer Stefan Murry outlined the company’s positioning in data center optics and cable outside plant equipment during a fireside chat hosted by Raymond James Associate Analyst Jeff Koche. Murry emphasized that the company’s combination of in-house laser manufacturing and automated transceiver production is central to its strategy as demand for higher-speed interconnects accelerates.

Get alerts:

Business overview and end markets

Murry described Applied Optoelectronics as a 29-year-old company founded and headquartered in the Houston area, with its operations based in Sugar Land, Texas. He said the company primarily serves two major end markets.

Data centers: AOI’s largest market, representing about two-thirds of the business, serving large hyperscale operators. The company manufactures optical equipment used to connect switches and servers inside data centers.

AOI’s largest market, representing about two-thirds of the business, serving large hyperscale operators. The company manufactures optical equipment used to connect switches and servers inside data centers. Cable TV outside plant: A smaller but meaningful business focused on amplifiers and nodes for cable operators, with Charter as its largest customer, alongside other regional MSOs in the U.S., Canada, and internationally.

How AI-driven networks are changing optical demand

Murry added that AOI also has a smaller legacy presence in fiber-to-the-home and telecom, but said the primary growth areas are data center and cable.

In the data center segment, Murry provided historical context for the industry’s shift from copper to optics. He said that prior to roughly 2011–2012, data centers were smaller and ran at lower speeds, allowing interconnects to rely heavily on copper. As hyperscale facilities expanded and switch/server speeds rose, he said Amazon was the first to recognize that copper would no longer work effectively over required distances and began adopting optical solutions.

Murry said AOI developed purpose-built data center transceivers in the 2012 timeframe in conjunction with Amazon, distinguishing them from earlier transceivers designed for telecom and outdoor environments.

Looking at current demand, Murry said AI workloads are increasing the emphasis on high-speed interconnection within large data centers. He characterized 800 gigabits per second and above as typical for the “back end” compute infrastructure, while “front end” networks tend to be 400 gigabits per second and below, though he said those networks are also moving to higher speeds over time.

Capacity constraints, long-term commitments, and the laser bottleneck

Asked about industry moves such as long-term supply arrangements, Murry said hyperscale operators are increasingly seeking long-term commitments to secure supply as they anticipate insufficient industry capacity for optical transceivers and key components. He pointed specifically to laser diode capacity as a bottleneck, describing indium phosphide fabrication capacity as a critical constraint for the industry.

Murry said AOI has three of the top five large data center operators as customers, and has seen increased interest “within the last few months” in securing long-term commitments for both existing capacity and capacity being brought online. He noted that only a subset of transceiver suppliers also manufacture their own optical devices in-house, making laser manufacturing capability an important differentiator as demand rises.

Technology roadmap: silicon photonics, CPO lasers, and product timing

On the path to 1.6T, Murry said 200G-per-lane is part of the plan for 1.6T, and that the company already has 1.6T products based on silicon photonics rather than EMLs or VCSELs. He said AOI expects silicon photonics to be a major direction for future data center products, requiring high-power, narrow-linewidth lasers paired with silicon photonics photonic integrated circuits (PICs).

Murry also noted that as the industry evolves toward silicon photonics and eventual co-packaged optics (CPO), the optical devices involved are physically larger than earlier generations. He said larger die sizes have implications for wafer “real estate” and capacity needs, helping explain why customers are trying to secure supply ahead of time.

Regarding CPO specifically, Murry said a key enabling technology is “a very high power, very narrow linewidth laser,” which he described as relatively unique. He said AOI developed this laser technology originally for LiDAR applications and is now applying it to co-packaged optics, which he called a nearer-term growth driver for that device category than LiDAR had been.

Production scale-up, U.S. manufacturing, pricing, and the cable outlook

Murry said AOI’s automated manufacturing approach is designed to support rapid scaling by replicating production lines, making ramps more predictable than labor-intensive expansions. He said automation also provides flexibility to locate production in regions viewed as strategically advantageous, including the United States. According to Murry, producing in the U.S. costs the company about 10% to 15% more than a comparable plant in Asia, but he said customers perceive the added cost as worthwhile to improve supply chain security.

On near-term execution, Murry addressed a firmware-related delay affecting 800G shipments. He said the company had expected to ship $2 million of 800G in the quarter, but the shipment slipped due to interoperability work associated with a new platform. He said the new firmware has been shipped and the issue is resolved. Importantly, he reiterated that the 800G ramp remains targeted for Q2 2026.

For 400G, Murry attributed sequential growth primarily to demand from one customer that AOI “re-engaged with” last year, noting that qualification and interoperability testing were completed and a ramp is now beginning. He said 800G is expected to follow “a couple quarters after” 400G.

On pricing, Murry said the historical pattern of 15%–20% annual price declines is “probably not really on the table” in a supply-constrained environment. He said the company generally views pricing as around $0.50 per gigabit per second, giving examples of approximately $400 for an 800G transceiver and roughly $700–$800 for a 1.6T device.

In cable, Murry discussed DOCSIS 4.0 deployment and said he expects AOI’s cable business opportunities to continue growing into 2026 and 2027, even as overall MSO CapEx levels can be difficult to map to specific spending categories. He said 2026 and 2027 are likely to be peak years for AOI in cable, driven largely by Charter and supported by other MSOs that are behind Charter in deployment timing.

He also described “smart amplifiers” as a differentiator in the current generation of outside plant equipment, highlighting embedded microprocessor controls, network communication, telemetry, and software that uses machine learning to identify impairments and predict issues—enabling proactive maintenance and, in some cases, remote repairs. On nodes, Murry said AOI is re-engineering node platforms to accommodate newer Broadcom chipsets, with updated products expected later this year. He added that the company’s current amplifiers do not support Full Duplex DOCSIS and that AOI does not plan to support it in the future.

In a Q&A, Murry also referenced revenue targets discussed on an earnings call for mid-2027, describing a transceiver revenue level approaching $378 million comprised of approximately $91 million from 100G and 400G, $217 million from 800G, and $71 million from 1.6T. He said achieving this would require significant capacity additions, with initial expansion concentrated in Taiwan for speed, and that by mid-2027 most 800G and 1.6T production would be in the United States, supported by added equipment and new facilities in the Houston area. He said the forecast was based on three hyperscale customers.

Closing the discussion, Murry said investors may be underestimating the extent to which indium phosphide manufacturing capacity will be a critical industry bottleneck, pointing to AOI’s long-standing heritage in laser production and its in-house indium phosphide fabrication capabilities.

About Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company’s core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company’s product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

Featured Stories