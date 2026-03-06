Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. $APLE Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,605,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 644,678 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.79% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $79,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 413,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Waterfall Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 82.5% in the third quarter. Waterfall Asset Management LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 31,970 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of APLE opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.42%.The firm had revenue of $326.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Friday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $59,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 710,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,197.04. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality, upscale, select-service hotels. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of properties operated under premium franchise agreements with leading lodging brands such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. Apple Hospitality REIT is self-managed and internally advised, overseeing property management, revenue optimization and asset-level operations through its in-house team of hospitality professionals.

The company’s holdings encompass over 200 hotels featuring more than 30,000 guest rooms across a diverse array of markets in the United States.

