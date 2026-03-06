Antero Resources (AR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Antero Resources (NYSE: AR):

3/5/2026 – Antero Resources had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Antero Resources was upgraded by Benchmark Co. from “hold” to “buy”. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Antero Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Antero Resources was given a new $50.00 price target by Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/13/2026 – Antero Resources had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Antero Resources was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to “strong-buy”.

2/9/2026 – Antero Resources was upgraded by TD Cowen to “strong-buy”.

1/23/2026 – Antero Resources had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Antero Resources had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Antero Resources had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark Co..

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company’s operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero’s portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

