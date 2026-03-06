Analyzing Giggles N’ Hugs (OTCMKTS:GIGL) and GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK)

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) and Giggles N’ Hugs (OTCMKTS:GIGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and Giggles N’ Hugs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get GEN Restaurant Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEN Restaurant Group -0.61% 0.51% 0.09% Giggles N’ Hugs N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GEN Restaurant Group and Giggles N’ Hugs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEN Restaurant Group 1 0 2 0 2.33 Giggles N’ Hugs 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

GEN Restaurant Group presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 143.24%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than Giggles N’ Hugs.

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and Giggles N’ Hugs”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEN Restaurant Group $208.38 million 0.29 $590,000.00 ($0.26) -7.12 Giggles N’ Hugs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GEN Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Giggles N’ Hugs.

Volatility and Risk

GEN Restaurant Group has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giggles N’ Hugs has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 59.1% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GEN Restaurant Group beats Giggles N’ Hugs on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEN Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

About Giggles N’ Hugs

(Get Free Report)

Giggles N’ Hugs, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of restaurants. It offers an upscale family-friendly atmosphere with a play area dedicated to children ages 10 and younger. The restaurant has a menu made from fresh, organic foods with the play elements and entertainment. The company was founded by Joey Parsi and Dorsa Foroughi on September 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for GEN Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEN Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.