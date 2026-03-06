Analyzing Beeline (NASDAQ:BLNE) and StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Beeline (NASDAQ:BLNE – Get Free Report) and StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Beeline and StoneX Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Beeline alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beeline -242.70% -35.87% -27.98% StoneX Group 0.25% 16.43% 0.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Beeline and StoneX Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beeline 1 0 0 1 2.50 StoneX Group 0 0 3 1 3.25

Valuation and Earnings

StoneX Group has a consensus target price of $122.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.04%. Given StoneX Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe StoneX Group is more favorable than Beeline.

This table compares Beeline and StoneX Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beeline $9.57 million 8.04 -$11.33 million ($6.73) -0.41 StoneX Group $143.47 billion 0.04 $305.90 million $6.70 17.84

StoneX Group has higher revenue and earnings than Beeline. Beeline is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneX Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Beeline has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneX Group has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Beeline shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of StoneX Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of Beeline shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of StoneX Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

StoneX Group beats Beeline on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beeline

(Get Free Report)

Beeline Holdings, Inc. is a mortgage fintech company that provides a digital, AI-powered lending and title platform designed to streamline the home loan process. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Beeline aims to make mortgages simpler and faster by combining technology with an end-to-end approach across origination and title services. The company focuses on improving efficiency and transparency for homebuyers and homeowners, supporting broader access to financial flexibility through property ownership.

About StoneX Group

(Get Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc. operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services. The Institutional segment offers equity trading services to institutional clients; clearing and execution services in futures exchanges; brokerage foreign exchange services for the financial institutions and professional traders; and OTC products, as well as originates, structures, and places debt instruments in capital markets. This segment also operates as an institutional dealer in fixed income securities to serve asset managers, commercial bank trust and investment departments, broker-dealers, and insurance companies, as well as engages in asset management business. The Retail segment provides trading services and solutions in the global financial markets, including spot foreign exchange, precious metals trading, and contracts for differences; and wealth management services, as well as offers physical gold and other precious metals in various forms and denominations through Stonexbullion.com. The Global Payments segment provides customized payment, technology, and treasury services to banks and commercial businesses, charities, and non-governmental and government organizations; and pricing and payments services. The company was formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc. and changed its name to StoneX Group Inc. in July 2020. StoneX Group Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Beeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.