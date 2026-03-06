Analyzing Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Altisource Portfolio Solutions and Generation Income Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Portfolio Solutions 0.94% -0.45% 0.34% Generation Income Properties -103.22% -723.20% -8.62%

Volatility and Risk

Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Income Properties has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

41.4% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Altisource Portfolio Solutions and Generation Income Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Portfolio Solutions $170.98 million 0.39 -$35.64 million ($1.94) -3.09 Generation Income Properties $9.76 million 0.21 -$8.35 million ($1.87) -0.20

Generation Income Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altisource Portfolio Solutions. Altisource Portfolio Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Generation Income Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and Generation Income Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Portfolio Solutions 1 0 0 0 1.00 Generation Income Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Altisource Portfolio Solutions beats Generation Income Properties on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services. This segment provides Hubzu, an online real estate auction platform, as well as real estate auction, real estate brokerage, and asset management services; Equator, a software-as-a-service technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes; a vendor invoicing and payment system; RentRange, a single and multi-family rental data, analytics, and rent-based valuation solution; REALSynergy, a commercial loan servicing platform; and NestRange, an automated residential valuation model and analytics solution. The Origination segment offers loan fulfillment, certification and certification insurance services, management services. In addition, it provides Lendors One Loan Automation, a marketplace to order services and a tool to automate components of the loan manufacturing process; TrelixAI, a technology to manage the workflow and automate components of the loan fulfillment, pre and post close quality, and service transfer processes; and ADMS, a document management and data analytics delivery platform. The company serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, banks, asset managers, servicers, investors, property management firms, real estate brokerages, insurance companies, mortgage bankers, originators, and correspondent and private money lenders. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

About Generation Income Properties

(Get Free Report)

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.