Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Home Depot (HD)

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/26/2026 – Home Depot had its price target raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. from $360.00 to $390.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Home Depot had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by KeyCorp.

2/25/2026 – Home Depot had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $430.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Home Depot had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $381.00 to $390.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Home Depot had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $363.00 to $377.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $413.00 to $409.00.

2/25/2026 – Home Depot had its price target raised by BNP Paribas Exane from $355.00 to $391.00.

2/25/2026 – Home Depot had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $412.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Home Depot had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $413.00 to $414.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Home Depot had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $400.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Home Depot had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $395.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Home Depot had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $410.00 to $435.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2026 – Home Depot had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $424.00 to $454.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2026 – Home Depot was given a new $424.00 price target by Truist Financial Corporation.

2/24/2026 – Home Depot had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $407.00 to $445.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $441.00 to $422.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $366.00 to $363.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Home Depot had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $362.00 to $381.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Home Depot had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Home Depot had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $400.00 to $430.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Home Depot had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $407.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Home Depot had its price target raised by Gordon Haskett from $330.00 to $370.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Home Depot was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

2/4/2026 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $415.00 to $414.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Home Depot had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $410.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Home Depot was given a new $405.00 price target by Truist Financial Corporation.

1/15/2026 – Home Depot had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $395.00 to $412.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,763.20. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,513 shares of company stock worth $2,689,515. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

