Analysts Offer Predictions for BWMX Q1 Earnings

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2026

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMXFree Report) – Research analysts at Small Cap Consu issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

BWMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Freedom Capital raised Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Price Performance

Shares of BWMX opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $674.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.26. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.94.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $212.26 million during the quarter. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 87.14%.

Institutional Trading of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C.V. is a Mexico City–based home solutions company that designs, sources and distributes a broad portfolio of organizational and household products. Through a direct-to-consumer model, Betterware offers storage and organization items, kitchenware, cleaning tools, personal care accessories and pet care products. The company leverages both digital channels and a catalog-driven distribution network to reach end customers, pairing an e-commerce platform with an independent sales advisor network.

Founded in 1995, Betterware has built a multi-channel sales infrastructure that relies on regional distribution centers and a large community of independent representatives.

