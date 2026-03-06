Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.
Amprius Technologies Price Performance
Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.77% and a negative net margin of 60.30%.The business had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at –0.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies
In related news, Director Kang Sun sold 61,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $622,310.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,342,400 shares in the company, valued at $13,638,784. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 25,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $257,718.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 723,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,032.80. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,392,269 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,359. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 86.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Amprius Technologies by 94.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 678,442 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 128.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 137,640 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Amprius Technologies by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting Amprius Technologies
Here are the key news stories impacting Amprius Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Amprius reported Q4 revenue of $25.2M and EPS of ($0.01), topping consensus and showing strong execution that underpins the rally. Amprius Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish 2026 guidance — Management guided to ~ $125M revenue and improved EPS (-$0.06 vs. consensus ~-0.12), signaling expected ~70%+ revenue growth and a path toward profitability, which materially changed investor expectations. Amprius Technologies (AMPX) Is Up 29.3% After Issuing 2026 Revenue And Profitability Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Margin and cash‑flow progress — Company reported gross margin expansion, first positive adjusted EBITDA quarter and a meaningful reduction in losses, supporting a narrative of accelerating unit economics. Amprius Stock Price Gets Amped by Hyper Growth Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Supply‑chain & commercial traction — New NDAA‑compliant manufacturing partners and expanded contract manufacturing reduce execution risk for defense and commercial customers, boosting confidence in revenue targets. Amprius targets $125M revenue in 2026 while expanding NDAA-compliant battery supply chain
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst / valuation reaction — Analysts are revising models and some see meaningful upside, but coverage is still limited; valuation now reflects higher growth expectations and remains a debate for investors. A Look At Amprius Technologies’ Valuation After Strong Q4 Results And 2026 Growth Guidance
- Neutral Sentiment: Relative sector performance — AMPX has outperformed peers YTD, but comparisons to business‑services/technology peers may temper expectations if sector momentum shifts. Is Amprius Technologies, Inc. (AMPX) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
- Negative Sentiment: Still unprofitable at scale — FY2025 showed a large net loss ($24.4M) and negative margins/ROE; 2026 guidance narrows the loss but does not deliver GAAP profitability, so upside depends on execution. Amprius Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
- Negative Sentiment: One‑time charges & execution risks — A one‑time lease‑termination charge and the move to contract manufacturing create short‑term hits and execution execution/scale risk that could pressure results if ramps slip. Amprius Stock Price Gets Amped by Hyper Growth Outlook
About Amprius Technologies
Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.
At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.
