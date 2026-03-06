Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

AMPX stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 16,444,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,766,091. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 3.04. Amprius Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.77% and a negative net margin of 60.30%.The business had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at –0.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

In related news, Director Kang Sun sold 61,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $622,310.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,342,400 shares in the company, valued at $13,638,784. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 25,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $257,718.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 723,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,032.80. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,392,269 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,359. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 86.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Amprius Technologies by 94.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 678,442 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 128.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 137,640 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Amprius Technologies by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

