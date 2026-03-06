Americold Realty Trust Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Americold Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Americold Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 255.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $12.71 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.68). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $658.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients’ cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world’s largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.