American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $51.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. American Public Education traded as high as $46.49 and last traded at $46.37, with a volume of 279421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.07.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on APEI. DA Davidson upped their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Northland Securities set a $51.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in American Public Education by 14.8% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Militia Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 7.2% in the second quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 40.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.46. The stock has a market cap of $819.61 million, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

American Public Education, Inc operates as a provider of online postsecondary education, offering degree and certificate programs through its wholly owned subsidiary, American Public University System (APUS). The company designs and delivers a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs in fields such as business administration, information technology, criminal justice, homeland security, health sciences, and education. Its curriculum is developed to meet the needs of working adults, military personnel, veterans and civilian students seeking flexible, career-relevant learning opportunities.

APUS is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and employs a proprietary online learning platform that supports asynchronous instruction, digital course materials and interactive learning tools.

