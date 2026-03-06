Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Insider Alexander Brennan Acquires 52,840 Shares of Stock

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Brennan purchased 52,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 23 per share, for a total transaction of £12,153.20.

Alexander Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 19th, Alexander Brennan bought 23,675 shares of Altitude Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 21 per share, for a total transaction of £4,971.75.

Altitude Group Price Performance

ALT stock opened at GBX 22.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.68 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Altitude Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 18 and a 1 year high of GBX 29.

About Altitude Group

Altitude Group plc engages in the ownership and development of technology solutions and services in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce web solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

