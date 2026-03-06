Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at B. Riley Financial

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley Financial from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 250.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on Altimmune from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALT

Altimmune Stock Performance

ALT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.71. 2,519,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,796,649. The firm has a market cap of $418.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 17.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $7.73.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 419,575.00%.The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altimmune

In other Altimmune news, Director Jerome Benedict Durso acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $51,625.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $51,625. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Gill acquired 12,500 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,250. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,527 shares of company stock valued at $125,278. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Altimmune by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Altimmune by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Altimmune

Here are the key news stories impacting Altimmune this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company advancing pemvidutide clinical program — Altimmune plans to initiate a Phase 3 MASH (NASH with steatohepatitis) trial in 2026 and outlined an ~1,800‑patient Phase 3 design, which materially derisks the program if successful. This progress supports long‑term upside for the stock. Read More.

Company advancing pemvidutide clinical program — Altimmune plans to initiate a Phase 3 MASH (NASH with steatohepatitis) trial in 2026 and outlined an ~1,800‑patient Phase 3 design, which materially derisks the program if successful. This progress supports long‑term upside for the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory boost — Pemvidutide received FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in MASH, which can accelerate development and increase the asset’s value. Read More.

Regulatory boost — Pemvidutide received FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in MASH, which can accelerate development and increase the asset’s value. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strong cash runway — Company reported $274M in cash, cash equivalents and short‑term investments as of 12/31/25 and completed a $75M registered direct offering in January, and management signaled runway into 2028. That reduces near‑term dilution/financing risk for clinical execution. Read More.

Strong cash runway — Company reported $274M in cash, cash equivalents and short‑term investments as of 12/31/25 and completed a $75M registered direct offering in January, and management signaled runway into 2028. That reduces near‑term dilution/financing risk for clinical execution. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and analyst previews available — Transcripts and previews provide detail on timing (RECLAIM AUD topline expected Q3 2026) and trial design; useful for investors but not immediate price catalysts. Read More. • Read More.

Earnings call and analyst previews available — Transcripts and previews provide detail on timing (RECLAIM AUD topline expected Q3 2026) and trial design; useful for investors but not immediate price catalysts. Read More. • Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data appears anomalous — Recent reports show “0 shares” short interest and NaN changes, suggesting reporting errors; not a reliable signal for current trading pressure. (No external link)

Short‑interest data appears anomalous — Recent reports show “0 shares” short interest and NaN changes, suggesting reporting errors; not a reliable signal for current trading pressure. (No external link) Negative Sentiment: Quarterly earnings miss — Altimmune reported Q4 EPS of ($0.27), missing the consensus of ($0.25). Revenue was immaterial ($0.03M) and the company shows deeply negative margins and ROE, underscoring it is still pre‑revenue/clinical‑stage and dependent on trial outcomes and funding. This miss is the primary near‑term negative driver for the share price. Read More.

Quarterly earnings miss — Altimmune reported Q4 EPS of ($0.27), missing the consensus of ($0.25). Revenue was immaterial ($0.03M) and the company shows deeply negative margins and ROE, underscoring it is still pre‑revenue/clinical‑stage and dependent on trial outcomes and funding. This miss is the primary near‑term negative driver for the share price. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Stock reacted down to the earnings miss — Market coverage noted the stock edging lower on the report, reflecting investor focus on short‑term financial metrics despite the pipeline positives. Read More.

About Altimmune

(Get Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, dedicated to the development of vaccines and immunotherapeutics. The company leverages proprietary technology platforms to create intranasal vaccine candidates and novel therapies targeting liver diseases and metabolic disorders. Altimmune’s approach emphasizes the stimulation of both systemic and mucosal immune responses to address unmet medical needs in infectious and chronic conditions.

Among its lead programs, NasoVAX is an investigational intranasal influenza vaccine designed to provide broad, long-lasting protection through a single, non-invasive dose.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.