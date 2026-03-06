Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Shares Down 10.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) dropped 10.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$8.13 and last traded at C$8.46. Approximately 1,804,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,126,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. Scotiabank raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.38.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 10.4%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.40. The firm has a market cap of C$6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -282.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 1.11%.The company had revenue of C$829.86 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.4650555 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, a parent company of Liberty, is a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility with over $16 billion of total assets. Through its two business groups, the Regulated Services Group and the Renewable Energy Group, AQN is committed to providing safe, secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and water solutions through its portfolio of electric generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to over one million customer connections, largely in the United States and Canada.

