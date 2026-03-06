Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.380-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Algonquin Power & Utilities also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.350-0.370 EPS.

AQN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $7.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $7.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Group One Trading LLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE: AQN) is a diversified generation, transmission and distribution utility company headquartered in Oakville, Ontario. Established in 1988, the firm operates through two primary business segments: Regulated Utilities and Renewable Energy. Its Regulated Utilities segment comprises electric, natural gas and water distribution networks serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across North America, while its Renewable Energy portfolio includes hydroelectric, solar, wind and thermal generation facilities.

The company’s renewable energy assets span multiple jurisdictions in Canada and the United States, reflecting its strategy to expand clean power capacity in regions with supportive regulatory frameworks.

