Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.
AEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $248.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.91.
Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The mining company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 381.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Erste Group upgraded AEM from “hold” to “buy,” a direct analyst endorsement that can support the stock on rebounds and attract buyer interest. Finviz
- Positive Sentiment: TD Securities raised its price target to $251, signaling upside to some sell-side valuations and giving investors a higher reference point for medium-term gains. TD Securities Raises Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to $251.00
- Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwinds: coverage pieces (Zacks/Yahoo) continue to list AEM among attractive gold/mining names to own given higher gold prices and demand — a supportive backdrop for longer-term fundamentals. 5 Gold Stocks to Buy to Ride Solid Price & Demand Trends
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum narrative: recent write-ups position AEM as a momentum pick, which can attract trend-following inflows when the stock stabilizes. Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) is a Great Choice
- Neutral Sentiment: Options/positioning: a market note highlights institutional options activity that may mark a turning point post-merger — this could indicate either renewed buying or further repositioning, so it’s ambiguous near term. Institutional Options Signal Turning Point For Agnico Eagle Mines Post Merger
- Neutral Sentiment: Peripheral market moves: unrelated corporate deals in the broader materials/mining complex continue to drive sector rotation; not directly tied to AEM but worth watching for sentiment spillover. Albemarle Wraps Up Controlling Stake Sale in Ketjen to KPS
- Negative Sentiment: Today’s pullback: market coverage explains the stock fell more than the broader market, pointing to near-term profit-taking/technical selling and heavier-than-average volume that magnified declines. That combination often prompts fast, short-term moves even when fundamentals remain intact. Why Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.
Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.
