Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

AEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $248.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.91.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock opened at $221.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.43. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $94.77 and a 1 year high of $255.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The mining company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 381.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

