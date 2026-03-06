Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 9th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,879,147. Affirm has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.42. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Affirm had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $53,746,612.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 36,401 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,912,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,440. The trade was a 96.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 111.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Affirm by 634.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Affirm during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Affirm by 190.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

