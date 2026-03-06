Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.64, but opened at $44.04. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $43.78, with a volume of 683,550 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Friday, January 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aehr Test Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Down 5.1%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.96 and a beta of 2.22.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 million. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $420,219.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 456,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,718,509.58. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Oliphant sold 4,546 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $142,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,764.80. The trade was a 19.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 3,448.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company’s product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

