AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF $MSOS Stock Position Increased by Rovida Advisors Inc.

Rovida Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 123,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $3.71 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.