Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Issues Earnings Results

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 247.40 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Admiral Group had a return on equity of 58.95% and a net margin of 16.15%.

Here are the key takeaways from Admiral Group’s conference call:

Admiral delivered a record full-year profit of GBP 958m (+16% YoY) , a 193% solvency ratio, 53% ROE and a 7% increase in DPS to 205p , supporting strong shareholder returns.

, a solvency ratio, ROE and a increase in DPS to , supporting strong shareholder returns. Management highlighted significant tech progress — including a GenAI Centre of Excellence, 150+ GenAI initiatives and predictive AI that has already delivered over GBP 100m of incremental loss-ratio value — aimed at scaling underwriting and service efficiency.

of incremental loss-ratio value — aimed at scaling underwriting and service efficiency. Capital framework evolved to add opportunistic share buybacks alongside special dividends while keeping ~ 90% payout guidance; the group expects to apply for internal model approval soon, retaining flexibility for selective M&A (Flock acquisition pending).

payout guidance; the group expects to apply for internal model approval soon, retaining flexibility for selective M&A (Flock acquisition pending). UK Motor faced lower average premiums and higher claims inflation in 2025 (booked loss ratios up versus 2024), turnover fell ~7% and management expects 2026 group profit to be broadly flat as the less-profitable 2025 underwriting year feeds through.

Diversification momentum continued as Europe returned to combined profitability (notably France and Italy), Admiral Money doubled profit and completed a first forward-flow deal, supporting growth outside core UK motor.

Admiral Group Price Performance

ADM stock opened at GBX 3,066 on Friday. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,624 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,686. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,917.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,159.30. The firm has a market cap of £9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Admiral Group to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,954 to GBX 2,902 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Admiral Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,950 to GBX 3,350 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Admiral Group to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,100 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 2,716.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc is an established financial services provider offering motor, household, travel and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products, trading in five countries, namely the UK, France, Italy, Spain and the US. Founded in 1993, Admiral has grown to become an established multinational and multi-product insurer and is proud to be Wales’ only FTSE 100 Company. As the leading personal motor insurance provider in the UK, Admiral continues to focus on technology and agility, diversifying the businesses, and progressing with the evolution of motor.

