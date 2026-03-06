70,342 Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February $ZFEB Bought by Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC

Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February (BATS:ZFEB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZFEB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,490,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February during the first quarter worth about $1,040,000. Reliant Wealth Planning acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February in the second quarter worth about $960,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February by 37.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 141,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 38,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February by 73.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 28,894 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ZFEB opened at $25.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $25.60.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr February (ZFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

