3,126 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Bought by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total transaction of $11,364,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 107,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. The trade was a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 23,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,240. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $278.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.95.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $252.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.98, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.04 and a twelve month high of $267.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.31.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

