232,658 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Bought by Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC

Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 232,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.0% of Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VCSH opened at $79.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.83. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $80.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.2703 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.