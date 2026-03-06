19,954 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU Purchased by Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC

Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 332,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $645,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $2,001,000. Finally, Gilbert Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,103,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.6%
ESGU stock opened at $148.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.33. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $105.18 and a 12-month high of $152.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
