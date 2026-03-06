19,954 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU Purchased by Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC

Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 332,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $645,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $2,001,000. Finally, Gilbert Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,103,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.6%

ESGU stock opened at $148.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.33. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $105.18 and a 12-month high of $152.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.4554 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.