zkSync Price Tops $0.0193 on Exchanges (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. zkSync has a total market capitalization of $129.25 million and approximately $15.67 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, zkSync has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One zkSync token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

zkSync Token Profile

zkSync was first traded on June 15th, 2024. zkSync’s total supply is 14,303,177,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,712,895,507 tokens. The official message board for zkSync is zksync.mirror.xyz. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io. The Reddit community for zkSync is https://reddit.com/r/zksync and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKsync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the zkSync Era platform. ZKsync has a current supply of 14,303,177,876.94906127 with 9,244,583,160.61239013 in circulation. The last known price of ZKsync is 0.01892561 USD and is up 3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 256 active market(s) with $18,686,149.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade zkSync should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

