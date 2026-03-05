Zacks Research Upgrades CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) to “Hold”

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRWD. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $564.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.49.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $407.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $433.61 and a 200 day moving average of $468.86. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $298.00 and a 12 month high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total value of $1,385,820.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 76,082 shares in the company, valued at $35,145,319.08. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.33, for a total transaction of $5,082,698.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 179,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,571,169.62. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 100,247 shares of company stock valued at $45,722,274 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in CrowdStrike by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

