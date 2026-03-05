Zacks Research Upgrades Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) to “Hold”

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

BBW has been the topic of several other research reports. CJS Securities began coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of NYSE:BBW traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $44.99. 222,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average is $58.25. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.85.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 10.93%.The company had revenue of $122.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth $12,887,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,533,000 after buying an additional 392,039 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 109,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 14,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $918,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates a specialty retail business focused on interactive “workshop” experiences that allow customers to create customized stuffed animals. Through its in-store and online platforms, the company offers a wide range of plush toys, apparel, accessories and sound modules, enabling guests to personalize each creation. In addition to its core bear products, Build-A-Bear has expanded its portfolio to include licensed characters from leading entertainment and media franchises.

Founded in 1997 by Maxine Clark and headquartered in St.

