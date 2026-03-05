Zacks Research Upgrades Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) to “Hold”

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2026

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBWGet Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

BBW has been the topic of several other research reports. CJS Securities began coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBW

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBW traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $44.99. 222,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average is $58.25. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.85.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBWGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 10.93%.The company had revenue of $122.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth $12,887,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,533,000 after buying an additional 392,039 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 109,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 14,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $918,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Get Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates a specialty retail business focused on interactive “workshop” experiences that allow customers to create customized stuffed animals. Through its in-store and online platforms, the company offers a wide range of plush toys, apparel, accessories and sound modules, enabling guests to personalize each creation. In addition to its core bear products, Build-A-Bear has expanded its portfolio to include licensed characters from leading entertainment and media franchises.

Founded in 1997 by Maxine Clark and headquartered in St.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.