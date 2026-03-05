Zacks Research Downgrades Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB) to Hold

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KMB. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price objective on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:KMB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.32. 3,383,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,097,316. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $96.26 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 170.48% and a net margin of 11.73%.The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $317,980.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 26,997.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,368,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341,215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,435,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,942,000 after buying an additional 5,200,011 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $521,184,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,839,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,206 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 350.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,583,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,501 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

