YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (RDTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.34 on March 5th

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.3398 per share on Thursday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a 0.8% increase from YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34.
YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.5%
RDTY stock opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.01. YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $50.07.
About YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
