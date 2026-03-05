YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (RDTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.34 on March 5th

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.3398 per share on Thursday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a 0.8% increase from YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34.

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.5%

RDTY stock opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.01. YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $50.07.

Get YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF alerts:

About YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

YieldMax Russell 2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF is an ETF incorporated in the United States. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income. The Fund’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The Funds will invest directly in options contacts, short-term U.S. Treasury securities, cash and cash equivalents.

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.