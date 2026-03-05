Xponance Inc. Acquires New Holdings in MP Materials Corp. $MP

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 1.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 4.7% in the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $61.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -118.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average of $63.90. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $100.25.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 38,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,288,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 156,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,960. The trade was a 19.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 272,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $17,492,742.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,805,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,758,774.05. This trade represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 723,146 shares of company stock valued at $45,767,276 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MP shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

