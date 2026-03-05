Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Director Purchases $49,997.25 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) Director Katharine Weymouth bought 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.25. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,757.25. This represents a 50.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

XMTR stock opened at $44.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.98. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $192.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.37 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,938,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,393,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Numerai GP LLC increased its position in Xometry by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Odyssean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on XMTR. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Xometry from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Xometry from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Xometry from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Xometry, Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

