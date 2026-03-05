Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 72.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,666 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24.2% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WH shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.46.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $80.38 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $69.21 and a 52 week high of $105.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average of $78.65.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 55,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $4,369,679.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 490,028 shares in the company, valued at $38,844,519.56. This represents a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 28,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $2,000,608.74. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,212.93. This represents a 41.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 84,227 shares of company stock worth $6,440,298 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc (NYSE: WH) is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company’s centralized services and support.

The company’s brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

