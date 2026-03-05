Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Worley Limited Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.10, but opened at $8.80. Worley shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 454 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Worley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Worley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) is a global professional services company specializing in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions for the energy, chemicals and resources sectors. Headquartered in North Sydney, Australia, the firm offers project delivery, consulting and advisory services across the full asset lifecycle, from concept and feasibility through design, execution and operations support. Worley’s client base spans major international oil and gas companies, mining operators, petrochemical producers and utility providers.

The company’s service offerings encompass traditional engineering and project management as well as digital and sustainability-focused solutions.

