Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $367.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Woori Bank had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

Woori Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:WF traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,512. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.10. Woori Bank has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $84.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Woori Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Woori Bank by 551.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Woori Bank by 51.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Woori Bank by 3,282.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WF. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Woori Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research raised Woori Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woori Bank in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woori Bank presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

About Woori Bank

Woori Bank Co, Ltd. (NYSE: WF) is a South Korean commercial bank and the principal banking unit of Woori Financial Group. Established in 2001 through the merger of Hanvit Bank and Peace Bank, the institution traces its roots to earlier banking entities that date back to the late 19th and mid-20th centuries. Headquartered in Seoul, Woori Bank operates under a universal banking model, serving both individual customers and corporate clients with a comprehensive suite of financial products and services.

The bank’s core operations encompass retail banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management.

