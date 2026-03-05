WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 50,523 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the previous session’s volume of 17,375 shares.The stock last traded at $71.53 and had previously closed at $74.08.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.20 and a 200-day moving average of $68.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWM. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,129,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WisdomTree International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

