WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI) Short Interest Update

WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,027,995 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the January 29th total of 2,457,280 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,001,161 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,001,161 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
WYFI has been the subject of several research reports. Citizens Jmp set a $37.00 price objective on WhiteFiber in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on WhiteFiber from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of WhiteFiber in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of WhiteFiber from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of WhiteFiber in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.22.
Shares of WYFI opened at $16.94 on Thursday. WhiteFiber has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $648.12 million and a PE ratio of -36.04.
We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”). Our Tier-3 data centers provide hosting and colocation services. Our cloud services support generative AI workstreams, especially training and inference.
